BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit Calaway Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tonit Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 240,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,635,535.08. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts on average still rate BWA as a "Moderate Buy," which supports demand for the stock despite recent weakness. This consensus may help limit downside if sentiment improves.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

