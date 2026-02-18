Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,645,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,821,000 after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $39,818,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $121.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

