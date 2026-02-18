BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Announces Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

Shares of BNCCORP stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company’s core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.