Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blend Labs

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 649,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,461.44. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 35.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Trading Up 3.5%

BLND stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $459.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend’s platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company’s product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.