Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Shares of BSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,828. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BSL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income by primarily investing in senior floating-rate loans. Managed by Blackstone Credit, the fund focuses on lending solutions to corporate borrowers, offering exposure to debt instruments designed to adjust with prevailing interest rates. BSL’s structure is designed to mature in 2027, at which point the fund will seek to liquidate its portfolio and distribute proceeds to shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans and other floating-rate debt issued by U.S.

