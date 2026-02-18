BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CALY opened at $13.44 on Monday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.96.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Gp Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,175,226 shares in the company, valued at $164,275,822.20. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

