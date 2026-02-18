Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 502693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Rock Coffee Bar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Down 4.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

The company has a market cap of $686.27 million and a PE ratio of -274.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCB. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

