Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 502693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Rock Coffee Bar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $686.27 million and a PE ratio of -274.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCB. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

