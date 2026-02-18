Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,792 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 63,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 251,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

BTMWW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.