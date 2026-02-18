Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.35 and traded as high as C$30.43. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$30.32, with a volume of 192,734 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of C$951.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

