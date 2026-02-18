Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beta Bionics from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Beta Bionics stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Beta Bionics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $615.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 87.89%.

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $230,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,208.72. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,391.42. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $960,835.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,437,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,817,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $17,520,000. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,570,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 466,331 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and EPS context: Q4 net sales rose 57% YoY to $32.1M and the company reported GAAP EPS of ($0.30) which beat the consensus loss. Management highlighted sizable growth in both DME and pharmacy channels, supporting near-term topline momentum. Press Release

Beat on revenue and EPS context: Q4 net sales rose 57% YoY to $32.1M and the company reported GAAP EPS of ($0.30) which beat the consensus loss. Management highlighted sizable growth in both DME and pharmacy channels, supporting near-term topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 revenue outlook: Beta Bionics guided to ~$130M–$135M for 2026 (above consensus cited in reports), and expects higher PBP reimbursement mix and stable gross margins — a material driver of today’s positive sentiment. Guidance/Strategy Note

Raised 2026 revenue outlook: Beta Bionics guided to ~$130M–$135M for 2026 (above consensus cited in reports), and expects higher PBP reimbursement mix and stable gross margins — a material driver of today’s positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Installed base jumped to ~35k users (up 129% YoY) and PBP (pharmacy benefit plan) channel sales surged ~295% YoY — evidence the multi-channel reimbursement strategy is scaling. Quiver/Release Summary

Commercial traction: Installed base jumped to ~35k users (up 129% YoY) and PBP (pharmacy benefit plan) channel sales surged ~295% YoY — evidence the multi-channel reimbursement strategy is scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Clinical progress: The company completed a first-in-human Phase 2a feasibility trial for its bihormonal system and plans an additional Phase 2a in H1/2026 — important for long-term value but not immediate revenue. Clinical Update

Clinical progress: The company completed a first-in-human Phase 2a feasibility trial for its bihormonal system and plans an additional Phase 2a in H1/2026 — important for long-term value but not immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail and call/transcript: Management hosted a call detailing channel mix, patient starts, and margin targets — useful for modeling but largely confirming the written guidance. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings detail and call/transcript: Management hosted a call detailing channel mix, patient starts, and margin targets — useful for modeling but largely confirming the written guidance. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash burn remain concerns: Q4 and FY25 GAAP losses and negative adjusted EBITDA persist (adjusted EBITDA still negative), meaning the company must demonstrate sustained margin improvement to justify higher multiples. Financials/10-K Style Release

Profitability and cash burn remain concerns: Q4 and FY25 GAAP losses and negative adjusted EBITDA persist (adjusted EBITDA still negative), meaning the company must demonstrate sustained margin improvement to justify higher multiples. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation notices: Two law firms announced investigations into Beta Bionics, which can create headline volatility and legal overhang. Faruqi & Faruqi Investigation Pomerantz Alert

Investor litigation notices: Two law firms announced investigations into Beta Bionics, which can create headline volatility and legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance and insider activity: TD Cowen kept a Hold with a $16 PT (below many bullish targets) and recent disclosures show notable insider sales reported in #sourced summaries — both can temper upside. Analyst Note

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

