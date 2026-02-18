Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 82.1% – Should You Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 82.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.02. 7,023,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 923,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

