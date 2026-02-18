Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 76.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shot up 76.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. 7,566,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 945,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 76.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.08 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

