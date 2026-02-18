Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 76.8% – Time to Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 76.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. 7,566,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 945,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Positive Sentiment: Technical/market momentum: BSX is trading well above its 50‑day (C$0.61) and 200‑day (C$0.42) moving averages and near its 1‑year high (C$1.05), which often attracts momentum traders and stop‑hunters and can amplify upward moves. MarketBeat BSX

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$466.08 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

