Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Bertram Scott Sells 953 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) Director Bertram Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $182.82. 2,696,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

