BBR Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,689,000 after buying an additional 220,861 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

