BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,984 Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LION. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 837,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter worth $825,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

LION stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.48.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lionsgate Studios

In other Lionsgate Studios news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

