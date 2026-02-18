Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,628 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 32,227 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 6.0%

BRFH stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.93. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barfresh Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes a line of fresh-frozen, portion-controlled beverage and breakfast products for the foodservice and retail channels. The company’s flagship offerings include smoothie base blends, pancake and waffle mixes, and related griddle products designed to deliver convenience, consistency and controlled portions. Barfresh products require only the addition of liquid and blending or mixing prior to service, catering to operators seeking quick-serve solutions without sacrificing quality.

Operating from a single, fully certified manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, Barfresh adheres to strict quality and safety protocols throughout its production processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.