Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

