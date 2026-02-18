Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

