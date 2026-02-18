Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McMill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 532,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 517,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,260,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 82,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $76.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

