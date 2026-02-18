Avient (AVNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2026 – Avient was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/13/2026 – Avient was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Avient had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Avient had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 123.60%.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

