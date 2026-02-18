Avient (AVNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/13/2026 – Avient was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/13/2026 – Avient was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 2/13/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Avient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Avient had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Avient had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Avient Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 123.60%.
Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.
