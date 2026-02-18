AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.8333.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AtriCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $187,831.56. Following the sale, the director owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,837.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $406,172.12. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,166 shares of company stock worth $676,378. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 913,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 354,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AtriCure by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 36.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 222,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $8,466,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

