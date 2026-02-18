Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,649 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $159.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

