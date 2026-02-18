AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,993,935 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 9,771,854 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,457,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,457,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AtlasClear Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ATCH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. AtlasClear has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AtlasClear had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtlasClear

About AtlasClear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AtlasClear in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AtlasClear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtlasClear by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtlasClear during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.

The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.

