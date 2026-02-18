Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares.

Atlantia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Get Atlantia alerts:

About Atlantia

(Get Free Report)

Atlantia S.p.A. is an Italy-based infrastructure company that owns, operates and invests in transport concession assets. The group’s core activities center on the development, management and maintenance of toll road networks and related infrastructure under long-term concession agreements. Atlantia’s operations typically cover roadway operations, traffic management, maintenance and upgrade projects, and customer-facing toll collection services.

Beyond motorways, Atlantia has interests in airport and related infrastructure through subsidiaries and holdings, providing airport management services and participating in airport concession arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.