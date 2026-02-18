ATB Cormark Capital Markets Increases Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$250.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$150.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammond Power Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.00.

Shares of TSE HPS.A traded up C$4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$205.75. 90,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,104. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$69.29 and a 52 week high of C$217.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

