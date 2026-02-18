Assetmark Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $230.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $767.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.