Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $647,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Featured Articles

