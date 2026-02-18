Argus Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $250.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Argus from $345.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Expedia reported a quarterly earnings beat driven by strong B2B bookings (+24%) and advertising growth, which underpinned the revenue rise. EXPE Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: AI and growth thesis: Management says it’s “experimenting aggressively” with AI across marketing and product — and TravelWeekly highlights double‑digit growth in revenue and gross bookings as that push continues, supporting longer‑term revenue and margin upside if experiments scale. Expedia Group sees double-digit growth as AI push continues
- Positive Sentiment: Consumer travel trends: Expedia research (Air Hacks) and city airfare coverage highlight evolving consumer booking behavior (e.g., Friday as cheaper day to depart) that can drive higher conversion and booking velocity when incorporated into marketing/product. EXPEDIA 2026 AIR HACKS
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst view on dip: Some outlets and analysts view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity (technical oversold + upward earnings revisions), which could attract value or momentum buyers if guidance concerns fade. Down 25.4% in 4 Weeks, Buy the Dip
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector context: Commentary on Expedia’s place in the competitive online‑travel landscape provides background on demand sensitivity and marketing intensity but doesn’t change near‑term earnings. Expedia’s Role In Nasdaq Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Local airfare trends: San Juan was added to Expedia’s global airfare trends — useful for demand/seasonality analysis but unlikely to move the stock alone. San Juan joins global cities in Expedia airfare trends
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance & margins drove selling: Post‑earnings coverage highlights that full‑year 2026 revenue growth guidance (6%–9%) and only modest adjusted‑EBITDA margin expansion disappointed some investors after a run‑up, prompting the current sell‑off. Expedia slides as investors focus on 2026 margin outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility and positioning: Recent analyst notes reiterating neutral/market‑perform ratings and mixed hedge‑fund activity increase the chance of further near‑term downside if macro or sector sentiment weakens. Assessing Expedia After A 25% Monthly Drop
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
