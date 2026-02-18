Argus Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $250.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Argus from $345.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.52. The stock had a trading volume of 124,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $241.21. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

