Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 29,410,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 41,325,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,032. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,899 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,484,000 after buying an additional 3,869,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,773,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 3,293,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,717,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,197,000 after buying an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

