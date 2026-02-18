Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $6.67

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.6667.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $7.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

