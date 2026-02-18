Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $6.67

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.6667.
AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $7.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.86.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.
The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.
