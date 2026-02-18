Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $11.61. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 289,044 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amtech Systems has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market cap of $166.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 41.28%.The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

