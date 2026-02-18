Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ARREF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.56. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0288 dividend. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 470.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.