American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of KORP stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

