Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.66 and last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 1435945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 728.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.