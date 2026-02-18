Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $67.4310, with a volume of 870139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Amdocs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

