Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.6%

Ambarella stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $584,082.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 146,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,627.62. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $355,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 783,979 shares in the company, valued at $56,305,371.78. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

