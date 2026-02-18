Altria Group, Inc. $MO Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $403,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

