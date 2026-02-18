Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $302.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock worth $94,926,707 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

