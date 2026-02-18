Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $296.90 and last traded at $302.82. Approximately 23,667,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 23,745,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.02.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O set for May 19–20; company is widely expected to unveil its first smart AI glasses later in 2026 — a new hardware/AI catalyst that could expand monetization and ecosystem stickiness. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.93. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,765,000 after purchasing an additional 633,355 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $137,187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,493,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,472,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,044,000 after buying an additional 80,981 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

