Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) Short Interest Update

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 951,056 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 1,121,845 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,161,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

AMOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Modus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AMOD opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alpha Modus has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Modus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

