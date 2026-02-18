Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 116.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 45.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,304.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,755.12. This trade represents a 5.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,409.12. This trade represents a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

