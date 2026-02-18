Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 997,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,568,419.45. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 113,319 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,267,513.19.

On Friday, December 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,681 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $333,953.62.

ALHC stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -171.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429,703 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

