Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.17. Approximately 52,798,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 166,866,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

Get Alien Metals alerts:

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Hancock tenements currently contain a JORC-compliant resource of 8.4Mt iron ore @ 60% Fe and offers significant exploration upside which is targeted to deliver a mining operation of 2Mtpa for 10 years.

These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.