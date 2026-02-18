Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.17. Approximately 52,798,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 166,866,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.16.
About Alien Metals
These Hancock Project tenements have direct access to the Great Northern Highway, which provides an essential export route to export facilities at Port Hedland, from where more than 500Mt of iron ore is exported annually (30% of global production).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.