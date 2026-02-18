Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Critical Review

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alerus Financial pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 1 2 4 2 2.78 Alerus Financial 0 4 1 2 2.71

Profitability

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 36.89% 10.58% 4.56% Alerus Financial 4.36% 13.38% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Alerus Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.60 billion 3.66 $741.06 million $1.41 8.12 Alerus Financial $399.92 million 1.62 $17.44 million $0.66 38.62

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.