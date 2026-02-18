Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew Harrison Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,887.95. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ALK opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

