Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 33.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,718. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.