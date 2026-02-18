Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,289 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 58,391 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,278. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, Inc (NYSE American: AIRI) is a precision engineering company headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York. The firm specializes in the design, development and manufacture of air and gas handling solutions for high-performance applications. Its core offerings include turbomachinery components such as blowers, fans, compressors and turbines, as well as heat exchangers and related assemblies. Air Industries Group serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a trusted supplier to a range of industries, with a particular focus on defense and aerospace.

The company’s product portfolio addresses the demanding requirements of military and commercial aerospace platforms, providing mission-critical airflow and thermal management systems.

Further Reading

