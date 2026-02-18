Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ahold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €46.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.75 and its 200-day moving average is €40.82. Ahold has a 1-year low of €32.25 and a 1-year high of €47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported €0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.78 by €0.07. Ahold had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €27.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ahold will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ahold

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

