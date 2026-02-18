Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,296.55. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $77,601.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,106.86. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.